Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62
Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B Sub-District=
District B-2=
Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60
District B-4=
Crete 44, Beatrice 37
Norris 57, Nebraska City 12
District B-5=
Final=
South Sioux City 57, Blair 46
District B-8=
Final=
Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51
Class C-1 Sub-District=
District C1-2=
Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33
District C1-3=
Louisville 76, Boys Town 16
District C1-5=
North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22
District C1-8=
Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24
District C1-10=
Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43
Class C-2 Sub-District=
District C2-1=
Freeman 44, Tri County 21
District C2-3=
Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33
District C2-4=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35
District C2-5=
Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
District C2-6=
Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16
District C2-12=
Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48
Class D-1 Sub-District=
District D1-2=
Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
District D1-3=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25
District D1-6=
Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40
District D1-7=
Heartland 33, Deshler 27
District D1-8=
Shelton 68, Harvard 15
District D1-9=
Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT
Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30
District D1-12=
South Platte 70, Minatare 15
Class D-2 Sub-District=
District D2-2=
Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21
District D2-7=
Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12
District D2-8=
Loomis 50, Bertrand 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14
District D2-9=
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23
District D2-11=
Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18
