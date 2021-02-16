Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:32 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beatrice 63, Wahoo 62

Omaha Concordia 73, Douglas County West 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B Sub-District=

District B-2=

Elkhorn North 65, Elkhorn 60

District B-4=

Crete 44, Beatrice 37

Norris 57, Nebraska City 12

District B-5=

Final=

South Sioux City 57, Blair 46

District B-8=

Final=

Scottsbluff 76, Gering 51

Class C-1 Sub-District=

District C1-2=

Lincoln Christian 37, Malcolm 33

District C1-3=

Louisville 76, Boys Town 16

District C1-5=

North Bend Central 38, Arlington 22

District C1-8=

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 24

District C1-10=

Broken Bow 70, Ainsworth 43

Class C-2 Sub-District=

District C2-1=

Freeman 44, Tri County 21

District C2-3=

Guardian Angels 84, Tekamah-Herman 33

District C2-4=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 72, Omaha Nation 35

District C2-5=

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

District C2-6=

Clarkson/Leigh 41, Stanton 16

District C2-12=

Bridgeport 77, Bayard 48

Class D-1 Sub-District=

District D1-2=

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

District D1-3=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 69, Osmond 25

District D1-6=

Twin River 48, High Plains Community 40

District D1-7=

Heartland 33, Deshler 27

District D1-8=

Shelton 68, Harvard 15

District D1-9=

Amherst 54, Alma 48, OT

Pleasanton 69, Axtell 30

District D1-12=

South Platte 70, Minatare 15

Class D-2 Sub-District=

District D2-2=

Exeter/Milligan 65, Nebraska Lutheran 21

District D2-7=

Franklin 35, Red Cloud 12

District D2-8=

Loomis 50, Bertrand 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 59, Brady 14

District D2-9=

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Wallace 23

District D2-11=

Leyton 37, Creek Valley 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

