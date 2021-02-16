UK plan for campus free speech champion draws praise, alarm

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it will appoint a “free speech champion” for universities to protect against attempts to silence academics and speakers with unpopular opinions. The education secretary said Tuesday he was “deeply worried about the chilling effect on campuses of unacceptable silencing and censoring.” The new champion will investigate allegations of infringement of free speech, such as the dismissal of academics or the “no platforming” of invited speakers. In recent years, controversies over free speech on U.K. campuses have erupted over invitations to right-wing politicians and authors, and to speakers with contentious views on the rights of transgender people. Critics accuse the government of playing populist politics rather than supporting free speech.