Wind Chill Advisory for some as coldest of Arctic air retreats

**Wind Chill Advisory for western Siouxland tonight**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another record-breaking morning across Siouxland, temperatures are going to start to work their way out of the deep freeze that we’ve been in.

In fact, that will start tonight with lows ending up about 20 degrees warmer than the past couple of nights meaning we’ll be in the single digits below zero.

During the night, clouds will be on the increase and there will be a chance of a bit of light snow that could linger into the first half of the day on Wednesday with a dusting of accumulation possible.

Highs on Wednesday will be near 10 degrees for many of us.

There is more warming to come.

