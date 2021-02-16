Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning until TUE 10:00 AM CST

2:54 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Pocahontas

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Pocahontas County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

ktivweather

More Stories

Skip to content