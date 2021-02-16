Wind Chill Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

O’Brien County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west

central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the tribal

lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau

Santee Sioux Tribal Nation.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

