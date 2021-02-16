Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 3:54 am
3:28 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Wayne IA

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Harrison County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills between 25 and
40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.





