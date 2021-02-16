Winter weather in Texas impacts pro, college sports

DALLAS (AP) — Extreme cold in Texas is impacting pro sports in Dallas and several college basketball games. The NBA game between Dallas and Detroit has been postponed after a second consecutive NHL contest was called off. The state is dealing with icy conditions for travel and widespread power outages. The Mavericks and Pistons were supposed to play Wednesday. The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators had games called off Monday and Tuesday. The Big 12 has been forced to shuffle several men’s and women’s college basketball games.