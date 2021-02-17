A quick round of light snow with improving temperatures

**Wind Chill Advisory for Holt County through noon Wednesday**



Temperatures have improved drastically over the last 24 hours with cloud cover helping to keep us a little warmer.



It's still cold with temperatures near zero but it is much better than the record cold we had to start off our Monday and Tuesday!



A quick round of light snow is moving through this morning and will give us half an inch or less of accumulation before it exits the area in the middle of the day.



It will remain cloudy for the rest of the day but temperatures end up in the low teens for a big improvement over what we have seen lately.



Skies do clear some overnight so we will dip back below zero but winds will thankfully stay pretty light.



Teens will be with us again on Thursday but we will be near 20 on Friday and near 30 Saturday.



