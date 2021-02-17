In Australia, Google makes publisher deals, Facebook walks

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Google is quickly negotiating generous deals with Australian media companies to pay for journalism as lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into such agreements. News Corp. announced a wide-ranging deal Wednesday. Seven West Media reached a deal earlier, and its rival Nine Entertainment is reportedly close to its own pact. But Facebook says it will restrict viewing or sharing news in Australia. Proposed legislation would make Google and Facebook pay for the Australian news they link to. Both digital giants oppose the draft law and have threatened to hinder Australians’ use of their products if it passes.