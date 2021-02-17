Bosnian Serb health workers get COVID-19 jabs in Serbia

LOZNICA, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of Bosnian Serb medical workers have crossed into neighboring Serbia to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot as Belgrade seeks to put on display its regional reach and influence following its launch of a nationwide inoculation drive. Wednesday’s vaccinations in three Serbian towns that are close to the border with Bosnia. Officials say several hundred health staff from Bosnia’s Republika Srpska entity will receive jabs daily. Serbia has vaccinated more than 600,000 people mainly with China’s Sinopharm vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik V and to a lesser extent the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs. Serbia has donated vaccine doses to North Macedonia and is sending some to Montenegro.