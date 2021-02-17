Britain to urge cease-fires to allow COVID-19 deliveries

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he will urge the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for cease-fires in conflict zones to allow the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. Britain holds the council presidency and Raab is chairing a virtual high-level meeting of the U.N.’s most powerful body on the problem of ensuring access to vaccines in conflict areas on Wednesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is among 11 ministers expected to speak. Britain says over 160 million people are at risk of being excluded from coronavirus vaccinations because they live in countries engulfed in conflict and instability.