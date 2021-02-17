Burned firefighter leaves California hospital to cheers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A firefighter who barely survived being overrun by flames while battling a Southern California wildfire last October has been released from a hospital to cheers. Dylan Van Iwaarden sat up in a gurney as he was wheeled out of Orange County Global Medical Center. He was one of two firefighters who were critically injured after being trapped by flames in the Silverado Fire near Irvine. Van Iwaarden was burned over 65% of his body. He spent 114 days in the burn center and underwent 17 surgeries. A plastic surgeon says the firefighter likely faces months of rehabilitation.