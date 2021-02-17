Committee seeks suspension of embattled prosecutor’s license

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A disciplinary committee has called for an emergency suspension of the law license of an embattled Nebraska county prosecutor who is set to resign March 1. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a committee of the Nebraska Bar Association that governs attorneys in eastern Nebraska is seeking the immediate suspension for Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass. Glass announced his plan last week to resign following a year of scandals that involved a drunken driving conviction last March, accusations of harassing his estranged wife’s boyfriend and most recently, a charge of violating his DUI probation. Glass’s attorney, Clarence Mock, said any disciplinary action from the Nebraska Supreme Court would not affect Glass’ March 1 departure.