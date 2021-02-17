Skip to Content

December 2020’s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Reid Jansen

Reid Jansen

Morningside College presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month: Reid Jansen from West High School.

Reid is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, has a GPA of 4.28, and has competed in NASA's Space Settlement Design Competition.

He's also a section leader in West's marching band and a member of the tennis team.

