Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Demi Lovato says her drug overdose in 2018 resulted in three strokes and a heart attack, leaving her with physical limitations that still affect her. Lovato reveals publicly for the first time details about the near-fatal incident in “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” a four-part docuseries debuting March 23 on YouTube Originals. In the trailer, Lovato says doctors told her family she had five to 10 minutes to live. Lovato says she doesn’t drive anymore because her vision has blind spots. She also couldn’t read for two months after the overdose because of blurry vision.