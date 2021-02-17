Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department says vaccine storage not affected by power outages

WISNER, Neb. (KTIV) - We may not think about how health departments were affected Tuesday regarding the power outages and vaccine storage.

Officials from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said that although there were a couple of outages in their area, it did not affect vaccine storage.

"We monitor the temperatures of the vaccines at all times and during the power outages they continued to monitored. The thermometers are battery powered and so it’s a constant monitoring and the temperature never got above or below where it needed to be" said Melanie Thompson, Emergency Response Coordinator for the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

Thompson saidthe temperatures of the thermometers where the vaccines are stored are recorded twice a day, to make sure they're staying in the right temperature range. She also said a local nursing facility can store the vaccines if necessary, as well as a local hospital.