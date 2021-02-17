Facebook blocks Australians from accessing news on platform

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Facebook has announced it has blocked Australians from viewing and sharing news on the platform because of proposed laws in the country to make digital giants pay for journalism. The company said Thursday in a statement that Australian publishers can continue to publish news content on Facebook, but links and posts can’t be viewed or shared by Australian audiences. Australian users cannot share Australian or international news. International users outside also cannot share Australian news. The Australian Parliament is debating proposed laws that would make Google and Facebook make deals to pay for Australian news.