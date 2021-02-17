Feb. 17: Nebraska has administered over 303,000 vaccines

(KTIV) - Out of the 408,405 vaccines allocated to Nebraska, 303,463 have been administered.

So far, 6.5% of the state's 16 and over population have been fully vaccinated.

Nebraska has reported 197,746 positive cases since the pandemic began, and 142,335 of those cases have recovered.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 185 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, with 5,981 hospitalizations having been reported thus far.

The state has reported 2,018 virus-related deaths.