February 2021’s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Reed Adajar

Morningside College presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month: Reed Adajar from North High School.

Reed is president of the North High School National Honor Society, is captain of the Robotics Team, and has been drum major for three years.

He's also an All State musician, playing baritone saxophone, receiving outstanding soloist award in jazz band.

