In a blow to Ryanair, EU court approves state help measures

BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union court has ruled that measures introduced by France and Sweden to help some airlines weather the fallout of coronavirus restrictions are compatible with EU law. The rulings deal a major blow to low-cost carrier Ryanair which challenged them as unfair. The General Court ruled on Wednesday. that a French system to defer taxes for airlines holding a French operating license, as well as a Swedish loan guarantee scheme to support airlines with a Swedish operating license didn’t break the rules. The European Commission approved the plans last year as virus travel restrictions hit airlines. Ryanair sued to get the decision annulled, arguing that the schemes constitute unfair bailouts for national carriers. The airline plans to appeal the ruling.