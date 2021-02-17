Insurers question claims process in Boy Scouts bankruptcy

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The judge presiding over the Boys Scout of America bankruptcy is weighing a request to allow insurance companies to serve document requests on a sampling of 1,400 people who have filed sexual abuse claims. The insurers also asked Wednesday for permission to question up to 100 alleged victims under oath in an effort to determine whether there is widespread fraud in the claims process. They also are seeking permission to question and collect documents from 15 plaintiffs’ attorneys who personally signed hundreds of claim forms, sometimes at a pace of several hundred a day, on behalf of alleged victims.