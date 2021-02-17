Iowa Great Lakes area seeing power outages as well

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - Several areas have dealt with rolling blackouts, including the Iowa Lakes area.

Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative announced Tuesday morning, their generation and transmission provider, Corn Belt Power, declared an emergency and needed to curtail 24 megawatts of load.

As a result, many areas, including Spencer, Spirit Lake, and Pocahontas, Iowa were affected.

Since then, all areas covered by ILEC have not had to experience any more blackouts. But, CEO Rick Olesen said they still want residents to reduce their energy use.

"Until the loads and demands are reduced across that region and the generation assets improve, those that are available to serve load in that area, we're not going to be out of this emergency status. But it does look like that will improve by tomorrow at midnight, we should go back to a normal condition," said Olesen.

Olesen said residents can go to spp.org to keep up to date on alerts until the emergency status expires.