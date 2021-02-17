Iowa State looks to knock off No. 12 Texas

No. 12 Texas (13-5, 7-4) vs. Iowa State (2-15, 0-12)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas looks to give Iowa State its 15th straight loss to ranked opponents. Iowa State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 16 Seton Hall Pirates 76-66 on Dec. 8, 2019. Texas has moved up to No. 12 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Kansas State and TCU last week.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 47 percent percent of Iowa State’s points this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas, Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Longhorns points over their last five.ACCURATE ANDREW: A. Jones has connected on 32.2 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 64: Iowa State is 0-15 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Texas is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Longhorns are 5-5 when opponents score more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is ranked second in the Big 12 with an average of 70.9 possessions per game.

