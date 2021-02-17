Iowa working on alternatives for COVID-19 call center and online registration

Des Moines, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa leaders say they have decided not to contract with Microsoft Corporation to develop a centralized online system for arranging COVID-19 vaccines.

That decision comes within days of abandoning a plan to hire a private company to establish a statewide call center to help residents schedule the vaccines.

The move was announced on Wednesday, 10 days after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Microsoft was chosen and would have systems set up in a few weeks.

The Governor says the state is working on alternatives for a call center and online registration.