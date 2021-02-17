January 2021’s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Avery Nelson

Morningside College presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month: Avery Nelson from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.



Avery is a member of the National Honor Society, has a GPA of 4.36, is the Student Body Vice President, and is a member of a variety of school clubs.



She's also captain of the volleyball team and a Gold Honor Roll Recipient.



