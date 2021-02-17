Libyans mark 2011 uprising with eyes on interim gov’t

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libyans are marking the tenth anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi, with eyes on a recently appointed government that would lead the country through elections late this year. Libya has become one of the most intractable conflicts leftover from the “Arab spring” a decade ago. The country has descended into devastating chaos and has become a haven for Islamic militants and armed groups that survive on looting and human trafficking. An interim government has been appointed in order to prepare the divided country for elections scheduled on December 24.