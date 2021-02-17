Maduro lodges new allegation of US spying on Venezuela firm

CARACAS, Venezuerla (AP) — Venezuela’s president says he is open to dialogue with the new U.S. administration on calming tensions between the two governments. But Nicolás Maduro is also leveling fresh accusations that six American oil executives jailed in Caracas spied for the CIA. Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Maduro refused to say whether he has had any direct contacts with the Biden administration, though he repeated his stock phrase that he is ready for talks with the U.S. at any moment. But the new accusations of spying against Citgo will likely complicate efforts to win sympathy in Washington. Officials in Biden’s State Department have already branded Maduro a “dictator” who should not be engaged with in direct talks.