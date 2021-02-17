Maryland looks for home win vs Nebraska

Nebraska (5-13, 1-10) vs. Maryland (12-10, 6-9)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland looks for its fourth straight win over Nebraska at Xfinity Center. The last victory for the Cornhuskers at Maryland was a 67-65 win on Jan. 1, 2017.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Cornhuskers have been led by Teddy Allen and Dalano Banton. Allen has averaged 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Banton has put up 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The Terrapins have been led by Aaron Wiggins and Donta Scott, who are averaging 13.1 and 12 points, respectively.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 35.8 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also made 68.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terrapins are 0-6 when they allow at least 73 points and 12-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Cornhuskers are 0-8 when allowing 75 or more points and 5-5 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cornhuskers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Terps. Maryland has 36 assists on 72 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Nebraska has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is ranked first in the Big Ten with an average of 72.4 possessions per game.

