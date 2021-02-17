Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry announces Senate run

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire is running for the U.S. Senate in 2022 for the seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson. Democrat Alex Lasry announced his Senate bid Wednesday in a YouTube video. Lasry joins Democratic Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson as the only two announced candidates in the race. Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term. Several other Democrats are considering getting in. Lasry is a New York City native who is a hedge fund manager. His father is Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.