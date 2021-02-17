Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have seized on confusion surrounding President Joe Biden’s goal to reopen a majority of schools within his first 100 days, painting the president as beholden to teachers’ unions at the expense of American families. The Biden administration in recent weeks has sent muddled and at times contradictory messages. On Tuesday night, Biden said his goal was to have most elementary schools open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days. But his own press secretary said last week that schools would be considered “open” if they held in-person classes even one day a week.