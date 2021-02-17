Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is in a political firestorm over how and when to get more schools open. Republicans have seized on confusion surrounding Biden’s goal to reopen a majority of schools within his first 100 days to paint the president as beholden to teachers’ unions at the expense of American families. His administration in recent weeks has sent muddled and at times contradictory messages about Biden’s goal. On Tuesday night, Biden said his goal was to have most elementary schools open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days. That seemed to contradict his own press secretary, who had said last week that schools would be considered “open” if they held in-person classes even one day a week.