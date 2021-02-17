Skip to Content

November 2020’s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Ryan Crawford

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
4:27 pm Rotary Student of the Month
Ryan Crawford

Morningside College presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month: Ryan Crawford from East High School.

Ryan is a member of the National Honor Society, Northwest Iowa Honor Band, and a drum major for the East High marching band.

He's also a captain on the football team and a member of the 30 plus ACT club.

Brought to you by Morningside College. Your college experience matters, and so do you.

Visit or learn more at Morningside.edu.

Author Profile Photo

KTIV

More Stories

Skip to content