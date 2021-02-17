November 2020’s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Ryan Crawford

Morningside College presents the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month: Ryan Crawford from East High School.



Ryan is a member of the National Honor Society, Northwest Iowa Honor Band, and a drum major for the East High marching band.



He's also a captain on the football team and a member of the 30 plus ACT club.



