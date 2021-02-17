One person dead following structure fire in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - One person has died after a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters in Yankton, South Dakota, were called to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Summit Street at about 12:40 a.m. When first responders got to the scene, they reported heavy fire engulfing the structure.

The Yankton Fire Department says due to the frigid temperatures, firefighters experienced hydrant problems, but that did not hamper operations. Firefighters were at the scene for about five hours.

Authorities have reported one fatality, and the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area. The fire remains under investigation.