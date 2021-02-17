Oregon power outage: ‘Most dangerous conditions’ ever seen

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly 150,000 customers remained without power Wednesday in and around Portland, Oregon, six days after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest, taking out hundreds of miles of power lines as ice-laden trees toppled across the region. Some customers may not see power restored for several more days as crews work to repair the worst damage from a storm in 40 years. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for the greater Portland region and warned hotels against price-gouging as the power outages dragged on. There is still a risk of more power outages as water-logged trees continue to topple.