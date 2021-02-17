Palestinian Authority says it has sent vaccines to Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian Authority says it has dispatched the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The delivery comes two days after the PA accused Israel of preventing it from sending the doses. The PA says it sent 2,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine through the Beitunia crossing between the occupied West Bank and Israel en route to Gaza. Israeli lawmakers have debated whether to allow the delivery of vaccines into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas, an Islamic militant group, seized power there in 2007. Some have said the delivery of vaccines should be linked to the release of two Israeli captives held by Hamas.