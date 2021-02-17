Pandemic politicking: Israel’s election sprint echoes US’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s election is striking a notable resemblance to the American presidential brawl in 2020. Both elections revolve around a divisive incumbent — Republican Donald Trump and now Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and his stewardship of his country’s coronavirus crisis. Candidates are holding virtual events. They’re signing up star advisers who faced off against each other during the race between Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden. And they’re using rhetoric that would sound familiar to watchers of the U.S. election, including the Trump-tested arguments that the 12-year incumbent, Netanyahu, is responsible for a “crazy” situation and is not morally fit to serve.