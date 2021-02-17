Paris Hilton reveals engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paris Hilton received a special gift for her 40th birthday: an engagement. Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum in her social media post on Wednesday _ the same day as her birthday. She said on her website that the proposal was everything she had “dreamed of.” Hilton says she and Reum took a pre-dinner walk on the beach before he dropped to one knee at a cabana with flowers. She says the proposal was followed by a celebration with family and close friends.