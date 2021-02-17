Plymouth County sheriff releases name of woman killed in crash near Remsen

REMSEN, IA -- (KTIV) The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a woman killed in the collision of a car and a semi earlier this week near Remsen. The victim is identified as 19-year-old Hannah Tjernagle of Orange City.



Authorities say Tjernagle was driving southbound on county road L-14 just before 1:00 pm. Monday when she ran a stop sign and struck a semi-trailer on Highway 3. Tjernagle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.



The crash shut down Highway 3 for about three hours. The crash remains under investigation.