Siouxland District Health holds 3rd COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland District Health Department held its third COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Tyson Events Center on Wednesday.

Health leaders say only about 1,000 appointments were available for Wednesday's clinic and all of them were filled.

Those who qualified to receive the vaccine at the clinic were in Phase 1B, which includes people over the age of 65, and front-line health care workers.

The next vaccination clinic will be on Wednesday, February 24th. Registration for that clinic will begin at 3 p.m. on February 18th.