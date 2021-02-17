Big protests across Myanmar as UN expert fears violence

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Demonstrators in Myanmar have gathered in their largest numbers so far to protest the military’s seizure of power. A U.N. human rights expert meanwhile warned that troops being brought to Yangon and elsewhere could signal the prospect for major violence. Wednesday’s turnout appears to be one of the biggest so far in Yangon. Protesters have adopted a tactic of blocking off streets from security forces by parking vehicles in groups with their hoods up and the excuse of having engine trouble. In the capital Naypyitaw, thousands including private bank employees and engineers marched down its wide boulevards, chanting for the release of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country’s president who remain under house arrest since the February 1 coup.