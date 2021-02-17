Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

9:04 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boys Town 64, Lincoln Christian 62

Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Burke 48

Lincoln Pius X 66, Lincoln Southeast 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue East 52, Omaha Benson 46

Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 28

Lincoln North Star 60, Omaha Burke 57

Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southeast 16

NSAA Playoffs=

Class B Sub-District=

District B-2=

Final=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn North 47

District B-4=

Final=

Norris 33, Crete 31

District B-7=

Hastings 48, Lexington 37

Holdrege 56, McCook 42

Class C-1 Sub-District=

District C1-7=

Columbus Scotus 43, Boone Central 24

David City 45, Columbus Lakeview 30

Class C-2 Sub-District=

District C2-2=

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Omaha Christian Academy 35

District C2-11=

South Loup 53, Hi-Line 36

Class D-1 Sub-District=

District D1-1=

Archbishop Bergan 40, Mead 27

District D1-6=

East Butler 50, Twin River 43

District D1-7=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Heartland 32

Meridian 42, McCool Junction 34

District D1-10=

Anselmo-Merna 62, Sandhills Valley 18

Ansley-Litchfield 47, Maxwell 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

