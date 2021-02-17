Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boys Town 64, Lincoln Christian 62
Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Burke 48
Lincoln Pius X 66, Lincoln Southeast 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue East 52, Omaha Benson 46
Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 28
Lincoln North Star 60, Omaha Burke 57
Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southeast 16
NSAA Playoffs=
Class B Sub-District=
District B-2=
Final=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 59, Elkhorn North 47
District B-4=
Final=
Norris 33, Crete 31
District B-7=
Hastings 48, Lexington 37
Holdrege 56, McCook 42
Class C-1 Sub-District=
District C1-7=
Columbus Scotus 43, Boone Central 24
David City 45, Columbus Lakeview 30
Class C-2 Sub-District=
District C2-2=
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39, Omaha Christian Academy 35
District C2-11=
South Loup 53, Hi-Line 36
Class D-1 Sub-District=
District D1-1=
Archbishop Bergan 40, Mead 27
District D1-6=
East Butler 50, Twin River 43
District D1-7=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Heartland 32
Meridian 42, McCool Junction 34
District D1-10=
Anselmo-Merna 62, Sandhills Valley 18
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Maxwell 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/