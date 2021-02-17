Skip to Content

Wednesday's Scores

10:12 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boone 61, Perry 30

Glenwood 62, Lewis Central 53

Class 1A Substate 6=

Second Round=

Lamoni 49, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 47

Mount Ayr 78, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 48

Class 1A Substate 7=

Second Round=

CAM, Anita 66, Fremont Mills, Tabor 21

Nodaway Valley 66, Bedford 28

Sidney 45, East Mills 31

Class 2A Substate 2=

First Round=

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, PAC-LM 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

Treynor 54, Lawton-Bronson 40

Class 3A Region 1=

Semifinal=

Cherokee, Washington 63, Atlantic 48

Panorama, Panora 60, Shenandoah 13

Class 3A Region 2=

Semifinal=

Estherville Lincoln Central 60, Forest City 48

Unity Christian 94, Humboldt 63

Class 3A Region 3=

Semifinal=

Des Moines Christian 56, Nevada 40

Knoxville 53, Roland-Story, Story City 40

Class 3A Region 4=

Semifinal=

Clear Lake 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 41

Williamsburg 46, Vinton-Shellsburg 42

Class 3A Region 5=

Semifinal=

Osage 67, New Hampton 42

Waukon 67, North Fayette Valley 53

Class 3A Region 6=

Semifinal=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, Sioux Center 43, OT

West Lyon, Inwood 47, MOC-Floyd Valley 38

Class 3A Region 7=

Semifinal=

Assumption, Davenport 40, Center Point-Urbana 31

Solon 50, Monticello 48

Class 3A Region 8=

Semifinal=

West Burlington 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 38

West Liberty 40, Centerville 18

Class 4A Region 1=

Quarterfinal=

LeMars 60, Storm Lake 22

Lewis Central 65, Carroll 45

Class 4A Region 2=

Quarterfinal=

Benton Community 58, Waterloo, East 38

Class 4A Region 3=

Quarterfinal=

ADM, Adel 50, Carlisle 39

Norwalk 72, Des Moines, Hoover 11

Class 4A Region 4=

Quarterfinal=

Fairfield 57, Burlington 38

Keokuk 50, Mount Pleasant 39

Class 4A Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

Marion 59, Clinton 26

Washington 38, Oskaloosa 37

Class 4A Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Decorah 50, Epworth, Western Dubuque 24

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, West Delaware, Manchester 32

Semifinal=

Mason City 54, Charles City 37

Class 4A Region 7=

Quarterfinal=

Grinnell 68, Newton 41

Winterset 50, Pella 34

Class 4A Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

Boone 70, Perry 27

Spencer 64, Webster City 10

Class 5A Region 1=

Quarterfinal=

Ames 63, Sioux City, West 52

Class 5A Region 2=

Quarterfinal=

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39

Class 5A Region 3=

Quarterfinal=

Muscatine 52, Dubuque, Senior 39

Class 5A Region 4=

Quarterfinal=

Fort Dodge 80, Sioux City, North 32

Class 5A Region 5=

Quarterfinal=

Des Moines, North 47, Ottumwa 31

Class 5A Region 6=

Quarterfinal=

Bettendorf 40, Pleasant Valley 37

Class 5A Region 7=

Quarterfinal=

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 47, Iowa City Liberty High School 37

Class 5A Region 8=

Quarterfinal=

Linn-Mar, Marion 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

Associated Press

