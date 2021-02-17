Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boone 61, Perry 30
Glenwood 62, Lewis Central 53
Class 1A Substate 6=
Second Round=
Lamoni 49, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 47
Mount Ayr 78, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 48
Class 1A Substate 7=
Second Round=
CAM, Anita 66, Fremont Mills, Tabor 21
Nodaway Valley 66, Bedford 28
Sidney 45, East Mills 31
Class 2A Substate 2=
First Round=
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, PAC-LM 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region 8=
Quarterfinal=
Treynor 54, Lawton-Bronson 40
Class 3A Region 1=
Semifinal=
Cherokee, Washington 63, Atlantic 48
Panorama, Panora 60, Shenandoah 13
Class 3A Region 2=
Semifinal=
Estherville Lincoln Central 60, Forest City 48
Unity Christian 94, Humboldt 63
Class 3A Region 3=
Semifinal=
Des Moines Christian 56, Nevada 40
Knoxville 53, Roland-Story, Story City 40
Class 3A Region 4=
Semifinal=
Clear Lake 54, Iowa Falls-Alden 41
Williamsburg 46, Vinton-Shellsburg 42
Class 3A Region 5=
Semifinal=
Osage 67, New Hampton 42
Waukon 67, North Fayette Valley 53
Class 3A Region 6=
Semifinal=
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, Sioux Center 43, OT
West Lyon, Inwood 47, MOC-Floyd Valley 38
Class 3A Region 7=
Semifinal=
Assumption, Davenport 40, Center Point-Urbana 31
Solon 50, Monticello 48
Class 3A Region 8=
Semifinal=
West Burlington 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 38
West Liberty 40, Centerville 18
Class 4A Region 1=
Quarterfinal=
LeMars 60, Storm Lake 22
Lewis Central 65, Carroll 45
Class 4A Region 2=
Quarterfinal=
Benton Community 58, Waterloo, East 38
Class 4A Region 3=
Quarterfinal=
ADM, Adel 50, Carlisle 39
Norwalk 72, Des Moines, Hoover 11
Class 4A Region 4=
Quarterfinal=
Fairfield 57, Burlington 38
Keokuk 50, Mount Pleasant 39
Class 4A Region 5=
Quarterfinal=
Marion 59, Clinton 26
Washington 38, Oskaloosa 37
Class 4A Region 6=
Quarterfinal=
Decorah 50, Epworth, Western Dubuque 24
Wahlert, Dubuque 49, West Delaware, Manchester 32
Semifinal=
Mason City 54, Charles City 37
Class 4A Region 7=
Quarterfinal=
Grinnell 68, Newton 41
Winterset 50, Pella 34
Class 4A Region 8=
Quarterfinal=
Boone 70, Perry 27
Spencer 64, Webster City 10
Class 5A Region 1=
Quarterfinal=
Ames 63, Sioux City, West 52
Class 5A Region 2=
Quarterfinal=
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39
Class 5A Region 3=
Quarterfinal=
Muscatine 52, Dubuque, Senior 39
Class 5A Region 4=
Quarterfinal=
Fort Dodge 80, Sioux City, North 32
Class 5A Region 5=
Quarterfinal=
Des Moines, North 47, Ottumwa 31
Class 5A Region 6=
Quarterfinal=
Bettendorf 40, Pleasant Valley 37
Class 5A Region 7=
Quarterfinal=
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 47, Iowa City Liberty High School 37
Class 5A Region 8=
Quarterfinal=
Linn-Mar, Marion 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 31
