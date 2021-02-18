17 Siouxland wrestlers move into round two of Class 2A wrestling tournament

17 Siouxland wrestlers move into round two of Class 2A wrestling tournamentNew
--CLASS 2A WRESTLING WINNERS
Osvaldo Ocampo Sheldon-So. O'Brien 113
Dylan Winkel Central Lyon/GLR 229
Jarrett Roos Sheldon-So. O'Brien 160
Cason Johannes Sheldon-So. O'Brien 145
Donovan Morales Central Lyon/GLR 120
Kalen Meyer Central Lyon/GLR 170
Jonathon Burnette Spirit Lake Park 120
Joe Weaver Alta-Aurelia 126
Kadin Stutzman Alta-Aurelia 170
Mitchell Joines Bishop Heelan 170
Zander Ernst Ridge View 152
Dao khamthong Sioux Center 138
Garrett Sarringar Sioux Center 145
Dahson DeJong Sioux Center 170
Ethan Hooyer Sioux Center 285
Ty Koedam Sgt. Bluff-Luton 126
Jack Gaukel Sgt. Bluff-Luton 152