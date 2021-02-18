AP source: Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officials told congressional leaders the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months as law enforcement continues to track threats against lawmakers. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday. The person says police officials suggested that the fence remain in place until September, in part because investigators are tracking continuing threats against lawmakers and the Capitol complex. The threats include online chatter about extremist groups potentially returning to Washington in the coming weeks. Dozens of lawmakers are growing tired of the fence and there’s an increased push in Congress for it to come down.