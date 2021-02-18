Appointments for Feb. 24th vaccination clinic filled within minutes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland District Health Department is holding another mass vaccination clinic on Feb. 24th and there is high demand for appointments. Spots for the February 24th clinic filled up quickly on Thursday.

In about 20 minutes all of the appointments for the Feb. 24th COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic, in Sioux City, were filled.

Leaders with the Siouxland District Health Department say they have over 1,500 doses of vaccine for those who were able to get an appointment to the Feb. 24th clinic.

They say they had 1,100 people on their website within the few minutes after the appointment schedule went live at 3:00pm Thursday afternoon.

Those who were eligible to sign up for an appointment included those who are 65-years-old and older, law enforcement officers, firefighters, child welfare and social workers, pre-K through 12 grade school staff, and early child care education workers. Siouxland District Health continues vaccinating front-line health care workers, as well.

Because this phase-- Phase 1-B-- is much larger than the first phase-- Phase 1-A-- the demand for vaccine doses is much higher.

Siouxland District Health Department officials said if you didn't get your chance to sign up this time, they ask you to be patient. Clinic organizers say everyone will get their appointment eventually.

The next clinic with available appointments is scheduled for March 3rd at the Tyson Events Center. Registration for that event, online and over the phone, should open about one week in advance.