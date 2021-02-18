Arrest made in fatal Sioux Falls shooting last October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Sioux Falls last October. A 32-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday on possible manslaughter charges. According to police, he shot and killed 31-year-old Jarell Lavell King after the victim showed up at his home to see his 3-year-old son Oct. 21. The suspect lived at the residence with King’s former girlfriend, the mother of the boy. Police say the two men argued and got into a physical fight. The suspect says he saw King pull out a handgun, took it from him and shot him in the shoulder. King died about a week later.