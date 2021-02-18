Black Pumas grab Grammy attention with fusion of rock, soul

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Black Pumas went from a studio project between strangers to earning four Grammy nominations in a few short years. Creativity sparked between Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton in a cross cultural fusion of psychedelic rock and soul. Their deluxe debut album is nominated for album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards and their single “Colors” is nominated for record of the year and best American roots performance. Burton said their unique combination of musical styles “feels familiar” but is “new and fresh.” After releasing their self-titled album in 2019, Black Pumas earned their first nomination for best new artist at last year’s Grammys.