Bomb hits Pakistani paramilitary vehicle, killing soldier

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani provincial minister says a roadside bomb has exploded near a vehicle carrying paramilitary troops in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a soldier and wounding another. Thursday’s attack took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan. No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing but previous such attacks have been claimed by separatist groups in Baluchistan. Islamic militants also have a presence in the province. Baluchistan has been battling an insurgency for more than a decade by separatists demanding autonomy or a larger share of the province’s gas and mineral resources.