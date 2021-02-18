Crowded Democratic primary field vies for NYC mayor’s job

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s next mayor must lead the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic while tackling contentious issues like police accountability, homelessness and educational equity. Will voters choose a seasoned administrator, a veteran elected official, a business-friendly moderate or a flashy newcomer like Andrew Yang? With the Democratic primary that will likely determine the winner barely four months away, the city is just starting to pay attention to what will surely be one of its most consequential elections ever.