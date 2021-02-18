Divides in parent opinion complicate school reopening push

President Joe Biden is pushing for K-8 schools to fully reopen in his first 100 days. But many parents are in no hurry to send their children back to school. The reticence of large numbers of parents complicates reopening plans for districts that also are weighing other factors including resistance of teachers unions. As president of the grassroots National Parents Union, Keri Rodrigues pressed the Biden Administration to embrace the reopening plan for the academic and emotional well-being of students. But she said there is much work to be done to convince parents, especially Black and brown families who have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, that their children will be safe.